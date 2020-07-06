Coronavirus pandemic drives up sales of boats in the US | Money Talks

As less Americans plan to travel internationally this year due to COVID-19, many are turning to recreation closer to home, like boating. According to dealers and manufacturers, boat sales have surged in recent weeks, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. But will it be enough to keep the industry afloat? Jade Barker reports. #CoronaVirus #Boating #BoatSales