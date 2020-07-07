Indigenous Australian players stood up to racism. Here’s what happened

In 1993, Australian Football League hero Nicky Winmar lifted his jersey, pointed to his skin and told racist spectators: "I'm Black and I'm proud." What happened after his act of defiance?