July 7, 2020
Turmoil at Talladega after 'noose' found in only black drivers' garage
CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/sCa-ZAzQZgY When a noose was found in the garage stall of NASCAR's only black driver Bubba Wallace, NASCAR reacted immediately by calling it a 'heinous act' and called in the FBI. They quickly determined it was, in fact, a rope used to pull the garage door down. The media jumped on the story full-throated before any investigation had been done. What does this incident tell us about the current climate in America?
