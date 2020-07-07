People are comparing Bubba Wallace to Jussie Smollett; is that fair?

Some conservative commentators have compared Bubba Wallace to Jussie Smollett - the black actor who alleged he suffered a racial attack last year. But there’s a big difference. While Bubba Wallace and indeed NASCAR appear to have made a genuine mistake by jumping to conclusions - Jussie Smollett actually went so far as to apparently stage a hate crime against himself.