Authorities warn of more heavy rain in Japan as dozens die in floods

In Japan, at least 50 people have been killed and several are missing following recent flooding and mudslides. Tens of thousands of rescue workers are taking part in search operations after heavy rain lashed large parts of southern Japan. Officials are warning storms are expected to continue for another two days. Philip Owira has more.