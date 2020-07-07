Media outlets duped by a Middle East propaganda campaign

An investigation by The Daily Beast has shown that multiple right-wing media outlets in the US published articles by a "Middle East expert" that doesn't actually exist. The author was part of a network of fake personas that wrote articles critical of countries like Qatar and Turkey while praising the UAE. The network's articles have also appeared on Middle Eastern and Asian news outlets.