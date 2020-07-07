July 7, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
On-site property viewings resume as New York eases lockdown | Money Talks
The coronavirus pandemic hit New York City’s real estate industry hard. With customers unable to visit homes, demand fell, and listings plummeted. Residential viewings are being allowed once again – and realtors are hoping for a sales revival. Katie Gregory has more on the market’s potential for recovery #NewYork RealEstate #OnSiteViewings
