'Gold plated' luxury hotel opens in Vietnamese capital

Tourism isn’t top of the agenda for the Vietnamese government at the moment, as it tries to keep COVID-19 under control. But, a new hotel has just opened in the capital, Hanoi, that will present a golden opportunity when the borders open again. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #Vietnam #LuxuryHotel #DolceHanoiGoldenLakeHotel