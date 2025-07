Remembering Ennio Morricone

From Clint Eastwood to Metallica fans of Ennio Morricone are singing the praises of the master composer, most famous for creating the soundtrack of the good, the bad, and the ugly. Morricone died on July 6 and we have looked back at his works.