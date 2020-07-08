Kenyan mobile app provides access to home-based care

In Kenya, access to healthcare can be a challenge - due to a shortage of skilled medical workers, and infrastructure. A new mobile app is now revolutionizing health services by providing access to home-based care, wherever they may be. Dominic Brian Omondi reports.