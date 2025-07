US tops 3M known infections as COVID-19 surges

The coronavirus caseload in the US has surpassed 3M. Despite this, Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says it’s unlikely the government will make it mandatory for US citizens to get a COVID-19 if and when one becomes available. Immunologist Dr Jacob Glanville explains. #USA #Coronavirus #AnthonyFauci