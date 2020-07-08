Covid-19 may be airborne after all – WHO

The World Health Organization says new evidence indicates that Covid-19 might be airborne after all. It previously said the virus spreads through droplets from the nose and mouth. Other perspectives on Coronavirus👇 On the Map - Coronavirus Editions 👉 http://trt.world/138n Coronavirus & WHO 👉http://trt.world/13kc Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 #Covid-19 #Coronavirus #WHO