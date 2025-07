Srebrenica genocide: 25 years later, thousands still missing

25 years ago, more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims, mostly men and boys, were killed by Bosnian Serb forces in what is known as the Srebrenica genocide. Survivors are still searching for the thousands of missing people who were killed and dumped into mass graves. #SrebrenicaGenocide #25YearsSrebrenica #Srebrenica