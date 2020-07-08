UK dog lovers splurge on new pets during pandemic | Money Talks

Britain's a nation of dog-lovers never more so than now. Since the country went into lockdown, puppies have become hot property - with both demand and prices on the rise. Robyn Dwyer reports on how the pandemic has led to a growth market for pets. And we spoke to Doctor Samantha Gaines, head of the companion animals department at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She joined us from Horsham in the UK. #PetLovers #Pandemic #AnimalCruelty