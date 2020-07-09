Singapore election amidst coronavirus pandemic

Singapore election will take place this Friday. It's been a very different campaign for the competing parties with rallies and walk-abouts severely restricted by the coronavirus pandemic. Melanie Ralph reports. Easing Lockdown Measures 👉http://trt.world/13fb Statues Taken Down 👉http://trt.world/13fz Palestine-Israel Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/13k1 #Coronavirus #Covid19 #SingaporeElection