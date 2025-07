Baalbek Music Festival | The Old Guard | Gogh By Car

On this episode of Showcase; Baalbek Music Festival 00:44 Haute Couture Week 05:34 Shortcuts 08:16 The Old Guard on Netflix 09:29 Alex Billington, Founder and President of FirstShowing.net Gogh By Car Exhibition 17:18 Max Richter's​ All Human Beings 20:04 The Xi'an Symphony Orchestra 23:17 #BaalbekFestival #TheOldGuard #VanGogh