200,000 Tunisians have no access to clean water

Climate change and growing cities leave hundreds of thousands of Tunisians without clean water. Climate Change 👉http://trt.world/ClimateChange Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw Locust Attacks 👉 http://trt.world/13qr #Tunisia #WaterCrisis #CleanWater