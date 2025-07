Serbian police fire tear gas to disperse protesters

Serbian capital sees second night of violent protests as police clash with demonstrators outraged by government’s handling of coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #Serbia #Protests #Police