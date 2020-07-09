25 YEARS SINCE SREBRENICA: Have we learned the lessons?

Sadly since July 11 1995, there have been more atrocities directed at specific religious and racial groups. So what lessons still need to be learned after the events that led to the deaths of more than 8,000 Muslims, mainly men and boys Emir Suljagic Srebrenica Survivor ​ Almasa Salihovic Srebrenica Survivor Safet Vukalic Survivor of 1992 Prijedor Massacre