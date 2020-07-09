BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
US Supreme Court allows subpoena of Trump's tax records | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has been dealt a blow in his long-running bid to keep his tax returns secret, after the Supreme Court ruled his financial records can be examined by prosecutors in New York. In a seven-to-two ruling, America's top court sided with New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who had served a subpoena on Trump's long-time accounting firm, Mazars USA, for his tax returns. Vance argued the documents were needed to determine if financial records had been doctored to cover-up hush-money payments to two women in 2016 who allegedly had affairs with Trump. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the decision that said "no citizen, even the president" is exempted from producing evidence in criminal cases. Trump's legal team has argued the commander-in-chief is immune from subpoenas. For more, we were joined by Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. He joined us from Great Barrington in Massachusetts. #USSupremeCourt #FinancialRecords #DonaldTrump
US Supreme Court allows subpoena of Trump's tax records | Money Talks
July 9, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us