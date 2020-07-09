US Supreme Court allows subpoena of Trump's tax records | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump has been dealt a blow in his long-running bid to keep his tax returns secret, after the Supreme Court ruled his financial records can be examined by prosecutors in New York. In a seven-to-two ruling, America's top court sided with New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who had served a subpoena on Trump's long-time accounting firm, Mazars USA, for his tax returns. Vance argued the documents were needed to determine if financial records had been doctored to cover-up hush-money payments to two women in 2016 who allegedly had affairs with Trump. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the decision that said "no citizen, even the president" is exempted from producing evidence in criminal cases. Trump's legal team has argued the commander-in-chief is immune from subpoenas. For more, we were joined by Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. He joined us from Great Barrington in Massachusetts. #USSupremeCourt #FinancialRecords #DonaldTrump