Marking the 25th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide

Twenty five years ago, more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were massacred in a genocidal attack after the besieged enclave of Srebrenica was overrun by Bosnian Serb forces. We look back at how the worst atrocity in Europe since World War II changed the continent. Guests: Waqar Azmi Founder and Chairman of Remembering Srebrenica Hariz Halilovich Professor at RMIT Melbourne University