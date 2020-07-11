Amazon warn workers to delete TikTok over security risk

Retail giant Amazon has instructed employees to delete the TikTok app from devices that use Amazon email, before backtracking on that decision within hours. Tik Tok is a very popular short video app. But, it's owned by a Chinese company that's come under scrutiny for how it handles user data. The US government says it's now considering banning the app. Yasmine El-Sabawi explains.