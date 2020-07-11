WORLD
1 MIN READ
International community failed to safeguard civilians during Bosnian War
The tragedy of Srebrenica in 1995 in which at least 8 thousand people were massacred, and the inability of UN peacekeepers to protect people from the Bosnian Serb forces, shocked the world. The international community had - over a 3 year period, been either unable or unwilling to jointly confront the Bosnian Serb military. In the years after, there was a more aggressive approach. The one that culminated in war crimes investigations and the eventual end of the conflict. Francis Collings reports. Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #SrebrenicaGenocide #BosnianWar #UNPeacekeepers
International community failed to safeguard civilians during Bosnian War
July 11, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us