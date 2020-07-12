Bosnia Muslims mourn their dead 25 years after Srebrenica genocide

In July 1995, the Bosnian Serb army captured the town of Srebrenica, and systematically killed more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims. While some victims have been laid to rest, others still remain missing decades later. Semir Sejfovic has more from Srebrenica.