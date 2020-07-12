Covid-19 safety measures threaten future of bird sanctuary in Zimbabwe

A bird sanctuary in the southern African nation of Zimbabwe is struggling to stay open, as Covid-19 restrictions have prevented tourists from visiting. The park's 400 species have survived the country's political and economic turmoil. But their future is dependent on when Zimbabwe is able to bring back tourists once coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Philip Owira has more.