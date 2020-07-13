Families of Syrian detainees want justice for regime's victims

Syria is already reeling from economic hardships, but now it's also been hit by the Caesar Act, the latest and toughest set of US sanctions to target Bashar al Assad's regime. One of the main conditions to roll back the sanctions is the release of political prisoners and the prosecution of those involved in torture. TRT World spoke to prisoners' families, and Shoaib Hasan has the story.