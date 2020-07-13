Florida reports single-day record in US with 15,000 new cases

More than 15,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Florida. That's the highest number of new cases in a single day by any US state since the pandemic began. New York previously held the record, with nearly 13,000 infections reported on April 10th. Florida's spike has been attributed to the premature lifting of the lockdown, which has also meant the return of tourists to the Sunshine State. Natasha Hussain reports.