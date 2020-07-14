July 14, 2020
A rise in hate crimes reported. Is it the evidence of the inevitable backlash from BLM uprising?
- What does the rise in hate crimes tell us about the reaction to Black lives matter? - Big tech's making money from hosting anti-vaccination content. - Facebook's civil rights audit is complete. The results are in. Look away now, Mr Zuckerberg. #BLM #HateCrimes #AntiVaccination
