OVERSEAS AID: What is it really for?

Is the UK looking after itself or others? With the scrapping of the Department for International Development, it’s been said that help for the most vulnerable around the world will suffer. But the UK government says it has to have a better return on the billions it hands out.. GUESTS James Wilfrid Watt Former UK Ambassador Nicola Jones Overseas Development Institute James Rogers Henry Jackson Society Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD. #foriegnaid #dfid #globalsouth