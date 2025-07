Turkey says no Libya ceasefire unless warlord Haftar retreats

Emadeddin Badi from the Atlantic Council weighs in on Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu saying Libya's UN-recognised government will agree to a ceasefire only if warlord Khalifa Haftar withdraws his forces from the country's central and western regions. #Libya #warlordKhalifaHaftar #Turkey