Lebanon: Country in Collapse

Lebanon's economic crisis is spiralling out of control and dragging the country into crushing levels of poverty. The new government, brought in nearly six months ago to solve this crisis, is being accused by protesters and economists alike of not taking the right steps, or in fact taking any steps at all. People are now asking whether the government is even capable of making the necessary changes. And if not, what lies ahead? Imogen Kimber reports from Beirut.​