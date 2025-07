In Brief Episode 11: Is Kanye really running for president?

Kanye West says God told him to run for president. Does he have a shot at winning the election in November or is this all just some gimmick? Taha Arvas explains in this episode of In Brief. All other episodes of In Brief 👉 http://trt.world/138y #KanyeWest #TrumpKanyeWest #2020PresidentialElection