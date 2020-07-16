WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lebanon's Economic Implosion
In Lebanon, fuel shortages, power outages and skyrocketing prices have created a perfect storm of chaos. Observers are calling Lebanon a failed state, but can't seem to agree on who to blame for the country's problems. Now, as talks that could free up billions of dollars in aid have stalled, angry citizens and the international community are demanding an overhaul of the system. But would a bailout only be throwing good money after bad? Guests: Alain Aoun Lebanese MP, Member of Free Patriotic Movement Nizar Ghanem Director and Co-Founder of The Triangle Jamal Ghosn Columnist at Al Akhbar Newspaper
Lebanon's Economic Implosion
July 16, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us