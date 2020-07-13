July 13, 2020
Colombian pilots transport medical supplies to remote towns | Money Talks
In Colombia more than 100 people are dying each day from COVID-19 as South America becomes a new epicentre of the pandemic. As the virus reaches increasingly remote areas of the country, pilots are using their private planes to take medicine to those in need. Manuel Rueda, has more from Bogota. #Colombia #MedicalSupplies #Coronavirus
