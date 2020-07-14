Germany's football captain Neuer filmed singing Croatian nationalist song

The captain of Germany's football team Manuel Neuer has been filmed singing a Croatian song which has right-wing nationalist roots. The song refers to an area of Bosnia and Herzegovina claimed by Bosnian Croats during the 1990s Balkan wars.