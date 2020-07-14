PANDEMIC PROFITS: Who's making money from coronavirus?

Drugs companies, the makers of PPE, others who bet on stock market falls; and maybe eventual rises. Who's in line to get rich from the pandemic - and will their profits come at the expense of others, or in some cases actually help? Gerald Posner Investigative journalist Sam Pizzigati Institute for Policy Studies Martin Parker Professor of Organisation Studies