UK bans Huawei from 5G networks | Money Talks

Despite a global slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, China's international trade increased beyond expectations in June. But its relations with other major economies are worsening. The UK has announced it's banning its telecommunications networks from using Huawei's technology on national security grounds. It comes after the US slammed Beijing's expansion in the disputed South China Sea as 'illegal'. The growing rift with some of its largest markets could slam the brakes on the world's second-largest economy. Mobin Nasir reports. For more, we spoke to Roderic Wye, an Associate Fellow with the Asia programme at Chatham House. #Huawei #5G #UK