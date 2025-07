UK bans Huawei from 5G network

The UK has risked angering China by announcing all Huawei technology must be removed from the British 5G network by 2027. Remembering July 15 coup attempt 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pvj July 15: Explained 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pv7 In The Loop 👉 http://trt.world/1pvb Thoughts in Motion 👉 http://trt.world/1pv8 July 15 - A Night of Defiance 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pv6 #Huawei #ban #UK