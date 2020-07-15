Charlize Theron invited to Turkey’s Gaziantep for baklava tasting tour

Actor Charlize Theron has been invited to Turkey's Gaziantep for baklava tasting after she expressed her love for the world-famous Turkish dessert in a scene of the movie "The Old Guard."