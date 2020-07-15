The youngest victim of the July 15 failed coup

15-year-old Halil Ibrahim Yildirim is the youngest victim of the July 15 failed coup attempt. He was shot in the head by putschist soldiers while protesting against the coup attempt with his father. #Türkiye #July15 #FailedCoup