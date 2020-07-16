Supreme Court Politics | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

In a series of rulings that have defied expectations, the #SupremeCourt has become a divisive campaign issue in what has already become one of the most contentious elections in US history. With Trump trailing Biden in the polls as coronavirus cases skyrocket in some of his stronghold states, how will the Court decisions affect the conservative vote- especially among evangelicals? And will revealing a judicial agenda and nominating liberal justices be a priority for Biden — and Democratic voters? Guests: Mike Huckabee- Former Republican Presidential Candidate & Former Governor of Arkansas Stephanie Rawlings-Blake- Former Secretary of the Democratic National Committee & Former Mayor of Baltimore