WORLD
1 MIN READ
Supreme Court Politics | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
In a series of rulings that have defied expectations, the #SupremeCourt has become a divisive campaign issue in what has already become one of the most contentious elections in US history. With Trump trailing Biden in the polls as coronavirus cases skyrocket in some of his stronghold states, how will the Court decisions affect the conservative vote- especially among evangelicals? And will revealing a judicial agenda and nominating liberal justices be a priority for Biden — and Democratic voters? Guests: Mike Huckabee- Former Republican Presidential Candidate & Former Governor of Arkansas Stephanie Rawlings-Blake- Former Secretary of the Democratic National Committee & Former Mayor of Baltimore Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
Supreme Court Politics | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
July 16, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us