Farm animals appear on Zoom meetings in fundraising effort

Here is what animals at a Canadian sanctuary are doing to put some money in the bank and food on the table, amid the #Covid19 pandemic. Remembering July 15 coup attempt 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pvj July 15: Explained 👉 http://trt.world/1pv7 In The Loop 👉 http://trt.world/1pvb Thoughts in Motion 👉 http://trt.world/1pv8 July 15 - A Night of Defiance 👉 http://trt.world/1pv6 #Animals #Canada