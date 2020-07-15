President Erdogan commemorates 4th anniversary of defeated coup

President Erdogan commemorated the 4th anniversary of the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey with a speech that stressed the importance of that day and its connection to other key moments in Turkish history. Remembering July 15 coup attempt 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pvj July 15: Explained 👉 http://trt.world/1pv7 In The Loop 👉 http://trt.world/1pvb Thoughts in Motion 👉 http://trt.world/1pv8 July 15 - A Night of Defiance 👉 http://trt.world/1pv6 #July15 #CoupAttempt #Erdogan