Colour Blind Casting | Art for Women's Rights | Scala Cinema Closes

On this episode of Showcase; Colour Blind Casting 00:37 Brittany Williams, Actress 03:27 Bangkok's Scala Cinema Closes 11:55 Shortcuts 14:55 Zainab Fasiki Fight for Women’s Rights 16:08 Palais Garnier Reopens 18:50 Ballet on a Budget 21:35 Banksy's Art on the Underground 24:36 #ScalaCinema #ZainabFasiki #Banksy