Saudi-led coalition air strikes kill Yemeni civilians

Air raids by the Saudi-led coalition hit residential homes in Yemen's Al Hazm district, killing women and children. This is the third attack since June, as violence is resurging in the war-torn country. The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi 👉 http://trt.world/13sy The Jamal Khashoggi Murder: One Year On 👉 http://trt.world/1ps9 #YemenWar #SaudiLedCoalition #YemenAirStrikes