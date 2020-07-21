July 21, 2020
Can German Chancellor Merkel Save the EU?
Germany, the European Union's most powerful and largest member state, will take over the bloc's six-month presidency. But with a pandemic, an economic recession, and 27 member states to contend with, can German Chancellor Angela Merkel turn around the fortunes of a fractured union? Guests: Omid Nouripour Member of the German Bundestag Katarzyna Pisarska Founder and Director of European Academy of Diplomacy Erik Brattberg Director of Europe Program
