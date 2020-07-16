WORLD
Six months since first case outside of China
It’s been six months since the first coronavirus case was identified OUTSIDE of China. A 61 year old woman flew directly from Wuhan to an airport in Bangkok and was tested positive on January 13th. More flights from China continued to spread the virus around the world and the WHO declared a pandemic two months later on March 11th. More than half a million people have died with Covid-19 in just six months. Over that period we’ve talked to all kinds of people involved in scientific research covering vaccines and treatments and we’re going to look at what they told us at the time and compare it to how things have turned out months down the line.
July 16, 2020
