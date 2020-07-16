France wants to make fighting 'radical Islamism' a priority

Why is France linking protests over racism, unemployment and inequality to separatism? And what does it mean for the country's minorities? Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #franceIslamophobia #Franceprotest #macronseparatism