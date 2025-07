US reports record daily Covid-19 figures

The US reports another record daily increase in Covid-19 infections, with nearly 68,000 new cases as Anthony Fauci fights back against Trump administration attempts to discredit him. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #Fauci #FauciTrump #TrumpFauci