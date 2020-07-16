Twitter accounts of high-profile users compromised | Money Talks

High profile celebrities, politicians and major companies have been targeted in a Twitter hack. Scammers posted bogus messages from the accounts of people like Elon Musk, Kanye West and Bill Gates - promising a bitcoin windfall. The breach has called Twitter's security into question, and led to a share price tumble. We spoke to Santosh Rao from Princeton, New Jersey. He's the head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #Twitter #CyberCrime #Hack